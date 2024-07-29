U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Commander Lt. Col. Robert Green, congratulates Thalle Construction workers on reaching one million man-hours without a loss time incident. Thalle construction has been working on the Kentucky Lock since 2022 and celebrated reaching the safety milestone with a ceremony on 30 July, 2024. (USACE Photo by Michael Davis)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 13:30
|Photo ID:
|8561283
|VIRIN:
|240730-A-US975-1109
|Resolution:
|7189x4793
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|GRAND RIVERS, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Kentucky Lock contractor celebrate safety milestone [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Kentucky Lock contractor celebrate safety milestone
Army Corps of Engineers