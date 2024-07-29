Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash [Image 12 of 12]

    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash

    SUFFOLK, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    The crew of “Little Boy Blue” pose for a photo by their B-17 Flying fortress in 1944. Little Boy Blue crashed in a field in Suffolk, England, after a mid-air collision caused the fuselage to be ripped in half. Exactly 80 years later, on July 19, 2024, a memorial service was held near the crash site to pay tribute to the crew, with their families in attendance. (Courtesy photo from Cotswold Archaeology)

    This work, 100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash [Image 12 of 12], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    B-17 Flying Fortress
    388th Bomb Group
    Little Boy Blue
    Cotswold Archaeology
    560th Bomb Squadron

