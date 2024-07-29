100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash

The crew of “Little Boy Blue” pose for a photo by their B-17 Flying fortress in 1944. Little Boy Blue crashed in a field in Suffolk, England, after a mid-air collision caused the fuselage to be ripped in half. Exactly 80 years later, on July 19, 2024, a memorial service was held near the crash site to pay tribute to the crew, with their families in attendance. (Courtesy photo from Cotswold Archaeology)
