The crew of “Little Boy Blue” pose for a photo by their B-17 Flying fortress in 1944. Little Boy Blue crashed in a field in Suffolk, England, after a mid-air collision caused the fuselage to be ripped in half. Exactly 80 years later, on July 19, 2024, a memorial service was held near the crash site to pay tribute to the crew, with their families in attendance. (Courtesy photo from Cotswold Archaeology)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 05:45 Photo ID: 8560359 VIRIN: 240725-O-F3253-1944 Resolution: 1952x1536 Size: 1.31 MB Location: SUFFOLK, SUFFOLK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash [Image 12 of 12], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.