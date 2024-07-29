Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash [Image 8 of 12]

    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash

    BURY ST. EDMUNDS, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Patrick V. Hagerty, left, son of Staff Sgt. Harold “Hal” Hagerty, right-waist gunner on the B-17 Flying Fortress “Little Boy Blue” during World War II, talks about his father’s experience of when the aircraft crashed at a memorial ceremony near Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, England, July 19, 2024. The fuselage of the B-17 ripped in half after a collision with another aircraft on the way to a mission to bomb a ball-bearing factory in Schweinfurt, Germany. Hal Hagerty was one of just two survivors, after he grabbed his parachute and jumped from the plane. The accident was at 15,000 feet and his parachute opened at 2,500 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 05:45
    Location: BURY ST. EDMUNDS, SUFFOLK, GB
    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 &lsquo;Little Boy Blue&rsquo; on 80th anniversary of crash

    RAF Mildenhall
    B-17 Flying Fortress
    388th Bomb Group
    Little Boy Blue
    Cotswold Archaeology
    560th Bomb Squadron

