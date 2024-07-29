Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash [Image 9 of 12]

    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash

    BURY ST. EDMUNDS, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall salute during the playing of the British and American national anthems at the start of a memorial ceremony held on the 80th anniversary of a B-17 Flying Fortress crash near Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, England, July 19, 2024. The B-17 – “Little Boy Blue” crashed in a farmer’s field July 19, 1944, after its fuselage was ripped in half after a collision with another aircraft on the way to a mission to bomb a ball-bearing factory in Schweinfurt, Germany. Only two of the crew survived. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 05:45
    Location: BURY ST. EDMUNDS, SUFFOLK, GB
    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 &lsquo;Little Boy Blue&rsquo; on 80th anniversary of crash

    RAF Mildenhall
    B-17 Flying Fortress
    388th Bomb Group
    Little Boy Blue
    Cotswold Archaeology
    560th Bomb Squadron

