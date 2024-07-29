100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall salute during the playing of the British and American national anthems at the start of a memorial ceremony held on the 80th anniversary of a B-17 Flying Fortress crash near Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, England, July 19, 2024. The B-17 – “Little Boy Blue” crashed in a farmer’s field July 19, 1944, after its fuselage was ripped in half after a collision with another aircraft on the way to a mission to bomb a ball-bearing factory in Schweinfurt, Germany. Only two of the crew survived. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

