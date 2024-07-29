100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall stand at attention in front of the flags as they prepare to lay a wreath and pay their respects at a memorial honoring the crew of a B-17 Flying Fortress, “Little Boy Blue,” at a ceremony near Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, England, July 19, 2024. The ceremony was held on the 80th anniversary of the crash, from which there were only two survivors, and family members of the crew attended the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

