Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash [Image 11 of 12]

    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash

    BURY ST. EDMUNDS, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall stand at attention in front of the flags as they prepare to lay a wreath and pay their respects at a memorial honoring the crew of a B-17 Flying Fortress, “Little Boy Blue,” at a ceremony near Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, England, July 19, 2024. The ceremony was held on the 80th anniversary of the crash, from which there were only two survivors, and family members of the crew attended the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 05:45
    Photo ID: 8560358
    VIRIN: 240719-F-EJ686-1020
    Resolution: 6000x4106
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: BURY ST. EDMUNDS, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash [Image 12 of 12], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash
    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash
    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash
    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash
    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash
    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash
    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash
    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash
    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash
    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash
    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash
    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 &lsquo;Little Boy Blue&rsquo; on 80th anniversary of crash

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    B-17 Flying Fortress
    388th Bomb Group
    Little Boy Blue
    Cotswold Archaeology
    560th Bomb Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download