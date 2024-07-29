100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Little Boy Blue’ on 80th anniversary of crash

U.S. Air Force Maj. William Mullins, left, 351st Air Refueling Wing Squadron instructor pilot and 100th Air Refueling Wing Commander’s Action Group chief, places a wreath at a memorial honoring the crew of a B-17 Flying Fortress, “Little Boy Blue,” at a ceremony near Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, England, July 19, 2024. The ceremony was held on the 80th anniversary of the crash, from which there were only two survivors, and family members of the crew attended the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

