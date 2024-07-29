1st Recruiting Brigade hosts change of command in Times Square

New York, NY – Soldiers representing subordinate units under U.S. Army Recruiting Command pose for a photo in the middle of Times Square after a change of command ceremony here on July 30, 2024. More than 100 Soldiers, dignitaries, and community leaders attended the U.S. Army 1st Recruiting Brigade Change of Command ceremony to maintain community partnerships and welcome the unit's newest commander.

(U.S. Army Photo By: Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

