1st Recruiting Brigade hosts change of command in Times Square

New York, NY – New York City Council Member Robert Holden (far left), U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador New York Gary Port, Col. Patrick A. Douglas, incoming commander of U.S. Army 1st Recruiting Brigade, Commissioner James Hendon, with the New York City Department of Veterans Services, Maj. Gen. Johnny K. Davis, commander of U.S. Army Recruiting Command, Col. Michael F. Tremblay, outgoing commander of U.S. Army 1st Recruiting Brigade, and U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador New York Myron Berman (far right), participate in a change of command ceremony here on July 30, 2024. U.S. Army 1st Recruiting Brigade hosted the ceremony in the middle of Times Square, where more than a hundred attendees gathered to welcome the brigade’s newest commander to maintain community relationships.

(U.S. Army Photo By: Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

