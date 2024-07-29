1st Recruiting Brigade hosts change of command in Times Square

New York, NY - Maj. Gen. Johnny K. Davis, commander of U.S. Army Recruiting Command, presents opening remarks during a change of command ceremony here on July 30, 2024. U.S. Army 1st Recruiting Brigade, with support from the Army Recruiting Office in Times Square, hosted the ceremony as more than a hundred Soldiers, dignitaries, and community partners attended the event.
(U.S. Army Photo By: Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)
