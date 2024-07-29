New York, NY - Maj. Gen. Johnny K. Davis, commander of U.S. Army Recruiting Command, presents opening remarks during a change of command ceremony here on July 30, 2024. U.S. Army 1st Recruiting Brigade, with support from the Army Recruiting Office in Times Square, hosted the ceremony as more than a hundred Soldiers, dignitaries, and community partners attended the event.

(U.S. Army Photo By: Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 19:05 Photo ID: 8559596 VIRIN: 240730-A-BD830-1005 Resolution: 5259x3427 Size: 5.33 MB Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Recruiting Brigade hosts change of command in Times Square [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.