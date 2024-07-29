Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Recruiting Brigade hosts change of command in Times Square [Image 5 of 10]

    1st Recruiting Brigade hosts change of command in Times Square

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    New York, NY - Maj. Gen. Johnny K. Davis, commander of U.S. Army Recruiting Command, presents opening remarks during a change of command ceremony here on July 30, 2024. U.S. Army 1st Recruiting Brigade, with support from the Army Recruiting Office in Times Square, hosted the ceremony as more than a hundred Soldiers, dignitaries, and community partners attended the event.
    (U.S. Army Photo By: Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Recruiting Brigade hosts change of command in Times Square [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

