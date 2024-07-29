Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Recruiting Brigade hosts change of command in Times Square [Image 9 of 10]

    1st Recruiting Brigade hosts change of command in Times Square

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    New York, NY - Maj. Gen. Johnny K. Davis, commander of U.S. Army Recruiting Command, presents a command coin to New York City Council Member Robert Holden during a change of command ceremony here on July 30, 2024. More than 100 Soldiers, dignitaries, and community leaders attended the U.S. Army 1st Recruiting Brigade Change of Command ceremony to welcome the unit’s newest commander and maintain community partnerships.
    (U.S. Army Photo By: Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

    Times Square
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Recruiting Command
    Community Partnerships
    NYRB
    1st Recruiting Battalion

