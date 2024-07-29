1st Recruiting Brigade hosts change of command in Times Square

New York, NY - Col. Michael F. Tremblay, outgoing commander of U.S. Army 1st Recruiting Brigade, presents remarks during a change of command ceremony here on July 30, 2024. U.S. Army 1st Recruiting Brigade hosted the ceremony in the middle of Times Square, where more than a hundred attendees gathered to say farewell to Col. Tremblay, who served as the brigade commander for two years.

(U.S. Army Photo By: Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

