For the first time since 2015, Cannon Range, located on Fort Leonard Wood and operated by the U.S. Air Force Reserve, will be open to the community.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2015 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 09:29 Photo ID: 8558097 VIRIN: 150725-A-FH875-3933 Resolution: 1200x857 Size: 192.71 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cannon Range Open House scheduled for Aug. 4 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.