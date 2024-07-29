Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army’s top leaders visit Fort Leonard Wood [Image 2 of 4]

    Army’s top leaders visit Fort Leonard Wood

    UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Angelina Betran 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George pauses to speak with a drill sergeant July 23 outside Bldg. 6111, after having lunch in the Celiz Hall Army Warrior Restaurant during a visit to Fort Leonard Wood for the Protection and Maneuver Support Senior Leader Forum.

    Army’s top leaders visit Fort Leonard Wood
