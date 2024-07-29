Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 09:29 Photo ID: 8558102 VIRIN: 240723-O-HA136-2696 Resolution: 1200x798 Size: 263.55 KB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army’s top leaders visit Fort Leonard Wood [Image 4 of 4], by Angelina Betran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.