Cannon Range Open House scheduled for Aug. 4

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — For the first time since 2015, Cannon Range, located on Fort Leonard Wood and operated by the U.S. Air Force Reserve, will be open to the community.



The event, which is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Aug. 4, will give the public a chance to view several different types of aircraft in action.



Tucked away in the southwest corner of post, the 4,800-acre range — managed by the 442nd Fighter Wing, based at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri — is a training area, where pilots hone their skills in simulated air-to-ground combat.



“Cannon Range is an aerial gunnery and bombing range. Our mission is to provide a realistic and relevant joint-training environment to support air-to-ground users and weapon systems from across the Department of Defense,” said Air Force Master Sgt. Thomas Davis, NCO in charge of Cannon Range, under the 442nd Operations Support Squadron.



The range is primarily used to train pilots operating the A-10 Thunderbolt II, a twin-engine jet aircraft, commonly known as the Warthog, according to Davis.



“We also host B-2 bombers from Whiteman, C-17 (Globemaster) and C-130 (Hercules) from St. Joseph, Missouri, and Little Rock, Arkansas, to practice aerial drops, and UH-60 (Black Hawk helicopters) from Fort Leonard Wood and Whiteman.”



Davis said not all the action happens in the sky, however — the range also hosts service members training to direct the action of military aircraft from the ground.



“We also host Tactical Air Control Parties, Joint Terminal Attack Controllers and Special Operations Terminal Attack Controllers from all over the world, so they can train in real time with aircraft,” he added.



Davis said public outreach events, like the upcoming open house, “are a way to allow the local community the opportunity to see what is going on in their area. Some people see planes flying around, but don’t necessarily know why or where they are headed.”



The open house will feature A-10 Thunderbolts from the 442nd Fighter Wing and B-2 Spirit stealth bombers from the 509th and 131st bomb wings, all based out of Whiteman, located about 130 miles from Fort Leonard Wood, near Knob Noster, Missouri.



Spectators can expect to see aircraft delivering simulated munitions onto targets located throughout the range.



“The A-10 will utilize its 30 mm GAU-8 Avenger, which is a hydraulically driven seven-barrel Gatling-style gun. They will also drop BDU-33s, which are 25-pound practice bombs,” Davis said.



It is important to note, Davis said, that once inside the gates, no one will be permitted to leave until the last aircraft makes its pass over the range.



“Gates to the range will open at 7 a.m. and will be closing at 9 a.m. The last aircraft will be leaving between 1 and 1:30 p.m. Everything must remain locked down due to the deployment of munitions on the range,” Davis said.



He also said it is important to bring lawn chairs, cameras, binoculars, sunscreen and plenty of water.



“It will be August in Missouri, so stay hydrated,” Davis said. “There will be concessions provided by the Fort Leonard Wood Better Opportunities for Single Service Members Program. Cash will be accepted, and they will provide hotdogs, chips, cookies, crackers, soda and water. Hotdogs will cost $3 and everything else $1.”



Davis said, in the past, anywhere from 700 to 3,000 people have turned out for this event and he is looking forward to sharing his profession with the community.



“It is great to see kids and adults alike in awe the first time they witness the A-10 firing its gun. It is also great to let the public see a behind-the-curtains look at what goes on at Cannon Range,” he said.



Aircraft are subject to change due to mission requirements, Davis noted. For more information, call 573.563.9220.