Army’s top leaders visit Fort Leonard Wood

John Miller, chief of the Urban Search and Rescue Training Department, provides Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George and other senior leaders an overview of equipment and techniques used in confined-space training, during a July 23 tour of the facility.

Date Taken: 07.23.2024