Fussa City celebrates 74th Tanabata Festival

The Fussa community participates in the Fussa Tanabata Festival in Fussa City, Japan, July 19, 2024. The festival, also known as the Star Festival, celebrates the meeting of the stars Altair and Vega, has been celebrated annually since 1951. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

