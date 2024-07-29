Fussa City celebrates 74th Tanabata Festival

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, dons his Yokota happi coat in Fussa City, Japan, July 19, 2024. Events such as these are attended by leadership to promote positive relations between U.S military members and the local Japanese community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

