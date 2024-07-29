Fussa City celebrates 74th Tanabata Festival

Members of the U.S. Air Force 374th Airlift Wing, Fussa Friendship Club, and Fussa City leadership pose for a photo during the Fussa Tanabata Festival in Fussa City, Japan, July 19, 2024. The festival, also known as the Star Festival, is an annual celebration held between July 19 and July 21. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

