Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fussa City celebrates 74th Tanabata Festival [Image 2 of 5]

    Fussa City celebrates 74th Tanabata Festival

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Members of the U.S. Air Force 374th Airlift Wing, Fussa Friendship Club, and Fussa City leadership pose for a photo during the Fussa Tanabata Festival in Fussa City, Japan, July 19, 2024. The festival, also known as the Star Festival, is an annual celebration held between July 19 and July 21. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 03:30
    Photo ID: 8557759
    VIRIN: 240719-F-PJ020-1063
    Resolution: 4230x2820
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fussa City celebrates 74th Tanabata Festival [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fussa City celebrates 74th Tanabata Festival
    Fussa City celebrates 74th Tanabata Festival
    Fussa City celebrates 74th Tanabata Festival
    Fussa City celebrates 74th Tanabata Festival
    Fussa City celebrates 74th Tanabata Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    culture
    leadership
    festival
    community relations
    tanabata

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download