Fussa City celebrates 74th Tanabata Festival

A Fussa Tanabata Festival attendee holds a plush toy of Takke, the Fussa City mascot, in Fussa City, Japan, July 19, 2024. Takke, representing bamboo, originally was designated as the Tanabata Festival mascot before eventually becoming the city mascot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

