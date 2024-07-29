U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erin Williamson, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, participates in the 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 26, 2024. Williamson was one of three members representing the 36th FGS team during the competition. The event consisted of building and loading weapons onto F-16 Fighting Falcon and A-10 Thunderbolt II aircrafts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 23:25 Photo ID: 8557364 VIRIN: 240726-F-OS776-1132 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 6.83 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st MXG hosts 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.