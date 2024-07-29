51st MXG hosts 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition

U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron and 36th Fighter Generation Squadron participate in the 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 26, 2024. As part of the competition, teams are evaluated on how quickly and efficiently they can inspect and load munitions onto their respective aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

