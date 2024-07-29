Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st MXG hosts 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition [Image 2 of 7]

    51st MXG hosts 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron and 36th Fighter Generation Squadron participate in the 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 26, 2024. As part of the competition, teams are evaluated on how quickly and efficiently they can inspect and load munitions onto their respective aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    Osan Air Base
    Load Crew Competition
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st MUNS
    25th FGS
    36th FGS

