51st MXG hosts 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brian Trask, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, participates during the 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 26, 2024. The competition is an opportunity to evaluate two load crew teams on their efficiency, teamwork and attention to detail while loading munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon and an A-10 Thunderbolt II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

Date Taken: 07.26.2024
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR