51st MXG hosts 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jorge Aparicio, right, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew team chief, and Senior Airman Erin Williamson, left, weapons load crew member, load a munition onto an aircraft, during the 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 26, 2024. Load Crew Competitions promote a competitive environment, where Airmen display their skills and abilities enabling trust and capability to execute the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 23:26
|Photo ID:
|8557362
|VIRIN:
|240726-F-OS776-1098
|Resolution:
|4195x2794
|Size:
|6.21 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
