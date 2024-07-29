U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jayden Patrick Ramirez, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, inspects an inert GBU-54 armament during the 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 26, 2024. The training helps build mutual trust and improves teamwork which is essential in executing missions with precision and cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 23:26 Photo ID: 8557361 VIRIN: 240726-F-OS776-1055 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 6.36 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st MXG hosts 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.