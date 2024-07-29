Continuing Promise 2024 in Honduras

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (July 29, 2024) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Timothy Russell, left, and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Charles Nallie, right, collaborate during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness event in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, as part of Continuing Promise 2024. By sharing knowledge and working together, Continuing Promise 2024 ensures regional partners can maintain regional stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

