Continuing Promise 2024 in Honduras

PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 29, 2024) – Lt. Cdr. Andrew Caudill, left, shakes hands with a member of the Fuerza Naval de Honduras at a medical site at Franklin Delano Roosevelt School in Puerto Cortés, Honduras as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in the U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino

