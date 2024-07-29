Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise 2024 in Honduras [Image 1 of 5]

    Continuing Promise 2024 in Honduras

    HONDURAS

    07.28.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 29, 2024) – Lt. Cdr. Andrew Caudill, left, shakes hands with a member of the Fuerza Naval de Honduras at a medical site at Franklin Delano Roosevelt School in Puerto Cortés, Honduras as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in the U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino

    Date Taken: 07.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 19:51
