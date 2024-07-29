PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 29, 2024) – U.S. Navy Sailors pose for a photo with a member of the Fuerza Naval de Honduras at Franklin Delano Roosevelt School in Puerto Cortés, Honduras, as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in the U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 19:51 Photo ID: 8557153 VIRIN: 240729-N-FS061-1210 Resolution: 5426x3617 Size: 4.44 MB Location: HN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing Promise 2024 in Honduras [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.