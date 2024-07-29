Continuing Promise 2024 in Honduras

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (July 29, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Smith, mission commander for Continuing Promise 2024, speaks to members of the Honduran government, Honduran Permanent Contingency Commission, and Fuerza Naval de Honduras during a preparedness readiness event in San Pedro Sula, Honduras as part of Continuing Promise 2024. By sharing knowledge and working together, Continuing Promise 2024 ensures regional partners can maintain regional stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

