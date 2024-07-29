Continuing Promise 2024 in Honduras

PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 29, 2024) – Cdr. Brent Collins, right, conducts a vision assessment using a phoropter during a joint medical brigade with Honduran medical professionals during Continuing Promise 2024 in Puerto Cortés, Honduras. Continuing Promise 2024 marks the 14th mission to the region since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

