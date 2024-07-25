Continuing Promise 2024 hold a Press Conference for Honduras

240728-N-WP746-1066

PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 28, 2024) Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Jonathan Nieves, left, and Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Smith, mission commander for Continuing Promise 2024, speak with Capitán de Corbeta Jaime Rolando Morales, commandant of the Honduran Navy base in Puerto Cortés, before an arrival press conference onboard Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10). Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

