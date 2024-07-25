Continuing Promise 2024 hold a Press Conference for Honduras

240728-N-WP746-1237

PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 28, 2024) Honduran Navy Capitán de Corbeta Jaime Rolando Morales, commandant of the naval base in Puerto Cortés, answers questions for Honduran media on the flight deck of Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) as part of a Continuing Promise 2024 arrival press conference. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

