    Continuing Promise 2024 hold a Press Conference for Honduras [Image 4 of 7]

    Continuing Promise 2024 hold a Press Conference for Honduras

    HONDURAS

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240728-N-WP746-1237
    PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 28, 2024) Honduran Navy Capitán de Corbeta Jaime Rolando Morales, commandant of the naval base in Puerto Cortés, answers questions for Honduran media on the flight deck of Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) as part of a Continuing Promise 2024 arrival press conference. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 13:35
    Photo ID: 8554904
    VIRIN: 240728-N-WP746-1237
    Resolution: 4647x3098
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: HN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Continuing Promise 2024 hold a Press Conference for Honduras [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    costa rica
    cp24
    continuingpromise

