Continuing Promise 2024 hold a Press Conference for Honduras

PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 28, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Smith, mission commander for Continuing Promise 2024, and Lt. Erik Bohman, officer-in-charge of the military detachment for Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) answers questions at a press conference for local Honduras media onboard the ship as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

