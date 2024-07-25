Continuing Promise 2024 hold a Press Conference for Honduras

240728-N-WP746-1144
PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 28, 2024) U.S. Army Capt. Angel Carrasquillo, a civil affairs officer assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, speaks at a press conference after the arrival of Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10). Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)
