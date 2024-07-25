240728-N-WP746-1144

PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 28, 2024) U.S. Army Capt. Angel Carrasquillo, a civil affairs officer assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, speaks at a press conference after the arrival of Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10). Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.28.2024 Photo ID: 8554906 VIRIN: 240728-N-WP746-1144 Location: HN This work, Continuing Promise 2024 hold a Press Conference for Honduras [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.