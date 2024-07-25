240728-N-WP746-1109

PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 28, 2024) Lt. Erik Bohman, officer-in-charge of the military detachment for Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), speaks at a press conference onboard the ship after its arrival in Puerto Cortés, Honduras, for Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

This work, Continuing Promise 2024 hold a Press Conference for Honduras [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS