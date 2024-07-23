Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    It's a beautiful day to be the opposing force at Devens [Image 2 of 5]

    It's a beautiful day to be the opposing force at Devens

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Master Sgt. John Coogan, acting First Sergeant, and Pvt. 1st. Class Miles Ulanday, a combat medic, both with the 366th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, get dressed up as the simulated opposing force July 18 to allow fellow members of his unit to dismounted tactical exercise during their two-week Annual Training at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 08:19
    Photo ID: 8551816
    VIRIN: 240718-O-HX738-5636
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It's a beautiful day to be the opposing force at Devens [Image 5 of 5], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Engingeers provide realistic make up tutorial at Devens
    It's a beautiful day to be the opposing force at Devens
    Engineers receive mission brief at Devens
    New York Engineers get back to basics at Devens
    Engineers take a short stroll around Devens

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New York
    Massachusetts
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    366th Engineer Vertical Construction Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download