It's a beautiful day to be the opposing force at Devens

Master Sgt. John Coogan, acting First Sergeant, and Pvt. 1st. Class Miles Ulanday, a combat medic, both with the 366th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, get dressed up as the simulated opposing force July 18 to allow fellow members of his unit to dismounted tactical exercise during their two-week Annual Training at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts.

