Master Sgt. John Coogan, acting First Sergeant, and Pvt. 1st. Class Miles Ulanday, a combat medic, both with the 366th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, get dressed up as the simulated opposing force July 18 to allow fellow members of his unit to dismounted tactical exercise during their two-week Annual Training at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 08:19
|Photo ID:
|8551816
|VIRIN:
|240718-O-HX738-5636
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, It's a beautiful day to be the opposing force at Devens [Image 5 of 5], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.