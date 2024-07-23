Engineers receive mission brief at Devens

Members of the 366th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, use a sand table to understand the parameters of a dismounted tactical mission July 18 during Annual Training at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 08:19
|Photo ID:
|8551817
|VIRIN:
|240718-O-HX738-2283
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
