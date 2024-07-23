Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineers receive mission brief at Devens [Image 3 of 5]

    Engineers receive mission brief at Devens

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of the 366th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, use a sand table to understand the parameters of a dismounted tactical mission July 18 during Annual Training at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 08:19
    Photo ID: 8551817
    VIRIN: 240718-O-HX738-2283
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    New York
    Massachusetts
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    366th Engineer Vertical Construction Company

