Engingeers provide realistic make up tutorial at Devens

Master Sgt. John Coogan, acting First Sergeant with the 366th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, applies camouflage July 18 to lead the simulated opposing force to allow fellow members of his unit to dismounted tactical exercise during their two-week Annual Training at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US