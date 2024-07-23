Members of the 366th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, conduct a dismounted tactical mission July 18 during Annual Training at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 08:19
|Photo ID:
|8551819
|VIRIN:
|240718-O-HX738-7802
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineers take a short stroll around Devens [Image 5 of 5], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.