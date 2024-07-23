Soldiers from the 366th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, establish security during a dismounted tactical mission July 18 during Annual Training at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 08:19
|Photo ID:
|8551818
|VIRIN:
|240718-O-HX738-5971
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|6.96 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New York Engineers get back to basics at Devens [Image 5 of 5], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.