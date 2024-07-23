Tamiok Strike 2024 comes to an end

U.S. Army Sgt. Lyka Faye Dumbrigue, center, a combat medic with the 9th Mission Support Command, marches off the parade field after the completion of the Tamiok Strike 2024 closing ceremony at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea, July 26, 2024. Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. forces and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

