Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tamiok Strike 2024 comes to an end [Image 4 of 9]

    Tamiok Strike 2024 comes to an end

    MURRAY BARRACKS, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Papua New Guinea Defence Force Col. Kingsley Wawada, the PNGDF support services commander, observes the formation during the closing ceremony for Tamiok Strike 2024, at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea, July 26, 2024. Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. forces and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 05:23
    Photo ID: 8551685
    VIRIN: 240726-A-PR546-5840
    Resolution: 4480x5159
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: MURRAY BARRACKS, PG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tamiok Strike 2024 comes to an end [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tamiok Strike 2024 comes to an end
    Tamiok Strike 2024 comes to an end
    Tamiok Strike 2024 comes to an end
    Tamiok Strike 2024 comes to an end
    Tamiok Strike 2024 comes to an end
    Tamiok Strike 2024 comes to an end
    Tamiok Strike 2024 comes to an end
    Tamiok Strike 2024 comes to an end
    Tamiok Strike 2024 comes to an end

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tamiok Strike 2024 comes to an end

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    field
    Ceramony
    Tamiok Strike
    Partner & Allies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download