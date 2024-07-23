Tamiok Strike 2024 comes to an end

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Pacific stand at attention alongside Papua New Guinea Defense Force soldiers, during the closing ceremony for Tamiok Strike 2024 at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea, July 26, 2024. Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. forces and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

