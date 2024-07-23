U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, right, the commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, gives closing remarks to U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Pacific and Papua New Guinea Defence Force soldiers while PNGDF Col. Kingsley Wawada, the PNGDF support services commander, observes the formation during the Tamiok Strike 2024 closing ceremony at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea, July 26, 2024. Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. forces and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 05:23 Photo ID: 8551686 VIRIN: 240726-A-PR546-3061 Resolution: 5495x3425 Size: 3.54 MB Location: MURRAY BARRACKS, PG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tamiok Strike 2024 comes to an end [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.