Tamiok Strike 2024 comes to an end

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, the commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, gives closing remarks to U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Pacific and Papua New Guinea Defence Force soldiers during the closing ceremony for Tamiok Strike 2024 at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea, July 26, 2024. Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. forces and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

MURRAY BARRACKS, Papua New Guinea – Tamiok Strike 2024, the fourth iteration of the bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Papua New Guinea Defence Force, concluded with a closing ceremony at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea, July 26, 2024.



At Murray Barracks, U.S. and PNGDF service members participated in a staff exercise to improve operational planning and shared logistics, medical and military police best practices, through a series of subject matter expert exchanges to enhance soldier proficiency.



In Lae, a combined team of engineers began construction on a military domicile to enable more bilateral training opportunities during future exercises. The project is planned to be completed by the end of August.



Remarks were given by PNGDF Col. Kingsley Wawada, the PNGDF support services commander, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, the commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command.



“We have a common bond, and that is to work together through mutual respect and trust to keep a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Gardner. “We are stronger when we operate together. We look forward to coming back and training with (the PNGDF), so we can improve our skills.”



This year was the first year that the two nations conducted a staff exercise together, enhancing the planning and decision-making capabilities of the PNGDF soldiers. By working together in this structured environment, participants improved their ability to coordinate and execute operations and logistics effectively.



“This is the fourth Tamiok Strike, and we logisticians have taken charge of it this year,” said Wawanda. “I’m very happy with the outcome, and I look forward to more engagement, more networking, and more interoperability with the USA.”



The exercise involves approximately 100 service members from both the U.S. and PNGDF and aims to enhance combined interoperability through training and cultural exchanges.



Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. forces and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region.