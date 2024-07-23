Papua New Guinea Defence Force Cpl. Luke Alope, a bagpiper assigned to the infantry band, plays bagpipes during Papua New Guinea’s Day of Remembrance ceremony at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea, July 23, 2024. U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command were invited to observe the ceremony to honor fallen soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 05:23
|Photo ID:
|8551670
|VIRIN:
|240723-A-PR546-1351
|Resolution:
|1809x1809
|Size:
|509.28 KB
|Location:
|PORT MORESBY, PG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army Soldiers experience PNG culture during Tamiok Strike 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.