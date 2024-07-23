Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army Soldiers experience PNG culture during Tamiok Strike 24 [Image 9 of 9]

    US Army Soldiers experience PNG culture during Tamiok Strike 24

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Papua New Guinea Defence Force Cpl. Luke Alope, a bagpiper assigned to the infantry band, plays bagpipes during Papua New Guinea’s Day of Remembrance ceremony at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea, July 23, 2024. U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command were invited to observe the ceremony to honor fallen soldiers.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 05:23
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG
