US Army Soldiers experience PNG culture during Tamiok Strike 24

Papua New Guinea Defence Force Cpl. Luke Alope, a bagpiper assigned to the infantry band, plays bagpipes during Papua New Guinea’s Day of Remembrance ceremony at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea, July 23, 2024. U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command were invited to observe the ceremony to honor fallen soldiers.

