U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command visit Port Moresby (Bomana) War Cemetery to pay their respects to the deceased July 22, 2024, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. The cemetery contains 3,824 Commonwealth burials from World War II, 699 of them unidentified. There is also one non-war and one Dutch Foreign National burial here. The cemetery was designed by A.G. Robertson and was unveiled by the governor-general of Australia, Field Marshal Slim, Oct. 19, 1953. Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. forces and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 05:23 Photo ID: 8551663 VIRIN: 240722-A-PR546-1571 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 12.53 MB Location: PORT MORESBY, PG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Army Soldiers experience PNG culture during Tamiok Strike 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.