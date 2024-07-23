Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army Soldiers experience PNG culture during Tamiok Strike 24 [Image 2 of 9]

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command visit Port Moresby (Bomana) War Cemetery to pay their respects to the deceased July 22, 2024, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. The cemetery contains 3,824 Commonwealth burials from World War II, 699 of them unidentified. There is also one non-war and one Dutch Foreign National burial here. The cemetery was designed by A.G. Robertson and was unveiled by the governor-general of Australia, Field Marshal Slim, Oct. 19, 1953. Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. forces and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    This work, US Army Soldiers experience PNG culture during Tamiok Strike 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

