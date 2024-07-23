U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command visit Port Moresby Nature Park, July 22, 2024, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. The Soldiers visited the park as part of the training exercise Tamiok Strike to expand their cultural knowledge of PNG. Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. forces and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 05:23 Photo ID: 8551665 VIRIN: 240722-A-PR546-5548 Resolution: 7916x5280 Size: 16.24 MB Location: PORT MORESBY, PG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Army Soldiers experience PNG culture during Tamiok Strike 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.