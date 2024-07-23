US Army Soldiers experience PNG culture during Tamiok Strike 24

The Port Moresby (Bomana) War Cemetery, July 22, 2024, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. The cemetery contains 3,824 Commonwealth burials of World War II, 699 of them unidentified. There is also one non-war and one Dutch Foreign National burial here. The cemetery was designed by A.G. Robertson and was unveiled by the governor-general of Australia, Field Marshal Slim, on Oct. 19, 1953. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

