US Army Soldiers experience PNG culture during Tamiok Strike 24

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command observe Papua New Guinea Defence Force’s Day of Remembrance ceremony at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea, July 23, 2024. This memorial day is to remember the members of the PNG armed forces who died on duty during World War I, World War II, and subsequent peacekeeping and law-and-order engagements within PNG and abroad. Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. forces and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

